Italy govt reaches deal on justice reform

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 22:29 IST
The Italian government has reached an accord over a contested reform of the justice system, a government spokesperson said hours of negotiation in a cabinet meeting.

The overhaul of the judicial system, one of a series of reforms Prime Minister Mario Draghi has promised the European Union to unlock billions of euros in Recovery Funds, has been a source of friction for weeks in his multi-party coalition.

