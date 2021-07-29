Left Menu

IAF chief attend commanders' conference at Training Command

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria visited headquarters of the Training Command of the Indian Air Force IAF in Bengaluru to attend the two-day long commanders conference that ended on Thursday, an official statement said. In his address at the conference, Bhadauria highlighted the need to be vigilant and remain poised to undertake all operational tasks assigned to the IAF.

PTI | बाड़मेर/नयीदिल्ली | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 22:31 IST
IAF chief attend commanders' conference at Training Command
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria visited headquarters of the Training Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Bengaluru to attend the two-day long commanders' conference that ended on Thursday, an official statement said. In his address at the conference, Bhadauria highlighted the need to be vigilant and remain poised to undertake all operational tasks assigned to the IAF. He commended the hardwork put in by all the training academies and stations under Training Command for ensuring timely completion of training commitments, despite severe constraints placed due to second wave of COVID-19, according to the IAF's statement. He also lauded the professionalism shown by air warriors of the Command during conduct of the international event -- Aero India 21 and the Chiefs' of Air Staff Conclave -- held at Yelahanka in February.

The IAF chief urged the commanders to continue their efforts towards building a strong foundation by grooming the young men and women in their formative years, since this forms the bedrock for enhancing the operational capability and transformation of the IAF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Sponge-like Canadian fossils may be earliest sign of animal life and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global
4
Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021