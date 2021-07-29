Assam issues advisory against travel to Mizoram

Assam government on Thursday issued a travel advisory asking people not to travel to Mizoram and asked people from the state working or staying there to "exercise utmost caution." The travel advisory, which is perhaps a first of its kind issued by any state government, issued by Assam Home Secretary M S Manivannan said ''given the prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted.'' The advisory pointed out that there had been several cases of violent skirmishes in the border area between Assam and Mizoram.

It added these including a recent incident on July 26, where ''indiscriminate firing on police personnel as well as civilians in Cachar district (caused) six policemen losing their lives." The advisory also claimed ''certain members of Mizo civil society, students and youth organisations are constantly issuing provocative statements against Assam and its people''.

Advertisement

It also said that it had been reliably learnt from video footage available with Assam police, that many Mizoram civilians remain deployed armed with automatic weapons at the border. The Assam Home Department also ordered the checking of all vehicles coming in from Mizoram, claiming drugs were making their way from Mizoram which borders Myanmar. In a separate order the Assam government directed the Deputy Commissioners of Kamrup Metro and Cachar, Guwahati Police Commissioner and Cachar Superintendent of Police to ensure the safety and security of all persons from Mizoram as well as those staying at Mizoram Houses at Guwahati and Silchar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)