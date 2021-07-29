Left Menu

Tharoor writes to Om Birla, seeks action over 'last-minute refusal' of officials to appear before parliamentary panel

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology Chairman Shashi Tharoor on Thursday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action over "last-minute refusal" of representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Communications to appear before the panel's meeting scheduled for July 28.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 23:16 IST
Tharoor writes to Om Birla, seeks action over 'last-minute refusal' of officials to appear before parliamentary panel
Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology Chairman Shashi Tharoor on Thursday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action over "last-minute refusal" of representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Communications to appear before the panel's meeting scheduled for July 28. In a letter to the Speaker, Tharoor said the "last-minute refusal of the Ministries/Department to appear before the Committee has been unprecedented and clearly constitutes breach of parliamentary privilege and contempt of the House".

"Besides, this has undermined the authority of a Parliamentary Committee. I hope you will take serious cognizance of his matter and undertake action as deemed appropriate under the rules," he said. Tharoor said the e-mail communications were received around 3 pm and he did not excuse the witnesses from attendance. He mentioned specific time of e-mails and the reasons given.

Tharoor, a Congress MP, said the sitting of the Standing Committee on Information Technology was scheduled to be held on July 28 to take evidence of the representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Communications (Department of Telecommunications) on the subject 'Citizens data security and privacy'. The subject has been selected and bulletinzed by the Committee for examination during the term (2020-21), he said, adding that the notice informing the members of the committee for the sitting was issued on July 20, 2021.

The letter said that the ministries and department were also informed of the sitting on July 20 under Rule 270 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha which empowers the Committee to send for persons, papers and records. The letter said that all the three ministries/department had confirmed their participation for the sitting.

"However, just before the sitting was about to take place, I was informed by the Committee Branch of the Secretariat that e-mail communications have been received in the afternoon around 3 pm on from the three ministries/department informing that their representatives will not be able to appear before the committee," the letter said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Sponge-like Canadian fossils may be earliest sign of animal life and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global
4
Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021