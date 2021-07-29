Left Menu

Ex-mayor of Bihar town shot dead by bike-borne assailants

Paswan held the post till the tenure of the board ended in June.

PTI | Katihar | Updated: 29-07-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 23:53 IST
A former mayor of Katihar town in north Bihar, who was elected to the post barely a few months ago and held it till June, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Thursday night, a police official said.

Shivraj Paswan (45) was shot at by motorcycle-borne attackers close to a temple in the town, said Katihar Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar.

Paswan was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the SP said.

He was elected to the post unopposed in March after it fell vacant upon his predecessor Vijay Singh becoming a member of the state Assembly from the Barari constituency.

The SP said investigations were on to identify and nab the culprits. Paswan held the post till the tenure of the board ended in June. Fresh elections for urban local bodies have been deferred in view of the COVID outbreak. The day-to-day affairs of the municipal corporation are now being run by an administrator.

