Pak-China partnership becoming increasingly important for regional peace: Gen Bajwa

The partnership between Pakistan and China is becoming increasingly important for regional peace and stability in the evolving security milieu, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday, asserting that the armies of the two countries were “brothers in arms” determined to protect their common interests.

He was addressing a ceremony hosted by the Pakistan Army to commemorate the 94th Anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA), according to a statement by the army.

General Bajwa said that in the evolving security milieu, Pakistan China partnership was becoming increasingly important for regional peace and stability.

“Our past and present testify that we never give in to challenges. The PLA and the Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests,” he said.

Highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, Bajwa said the Pakistan-China relationship was unique and robust and has proven its resilience in the face of challenges.

He also felicitated the PLA's leadership and lauded its role in China’s defence, security and nation-building.

China's Defence Attache Major General Chen Wenrong also spoke on the occasion.

Recalling Chinese President Xi Jinping’s view that Pakistan Armed Forces are the mainstay of Pakistan-China strategic relations, the Defence Attache said China and Pakistan were all-weather friends and strategic partners.

“No matter how the world situation changes, we will always stand together in safeguarding our national sovereignty, territorial integrity and maintaining regional peace and stability,” he said.

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong and other officials from the Chinese embassy attended the event.

