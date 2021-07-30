Left Menu

Police seal off Paris street after car crashes into cafe

Citing police sources, Le Parisien newspaper and BFM TV reported that a car had driven into an outdoor cafe terrace in Paris' 17th district. The outlets cited the sources saying that the driver had fled the scene and the incident was most likely an accident.

French police sealed off a street in Paris late on Thursday due to an incident, the local police said on Twitter after local media reported that a car had crashed into a Paris cafe terrace injuring several people. Citing police sources, Le Parisien newspaper and BFM TV reported that a car had driven into an outdoor cafe terrace in Paris' 17th district.

The outlets cited the sources saying that the driver had fled the scene and the incident was most likely an accident. Paris police on Twitter told people to stay away from the scene.

