Olympics-Swimming-Russian Rylov wins men's 200m backstroke gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 07:37 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 07:37 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Russian Evgeny Rylov won the gold medal in the men's 200m backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
Ryan Murphy of United States won the silver and Luke Greenbank of Britain took the bronze. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ryan Murphy
- Britain
- Nick Mulvenney
- United States
- the Tokyo Olympics
Advertisement