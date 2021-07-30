Olympics-Swimming-McKeon of Australia wins women's 100m freestyle gold
Emma McKeon of Australia won the gold medal in the women's 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
Siobhan Haughey Of Hong Kong won the silver and Cate Campbell of Australia took the bronze. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)
