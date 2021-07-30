Left Menu

SC seeks report from Jharkhand Chief Secy, DGP on mowing down of judge in Dhanbad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 12:43 IST
SC seeks report from Jharkhand Chief Secy, DGP on mowing down of judge in Dhanbad
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Friday took suo motu cognizance of the "sad demise" of a judge who was allegedly mowed down in Dhanbad and sought a status report within a week from Jharkhand's Chief Secretary and the DGP on the investigation into the incident.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the Jharkhand High Court would keep monitoring the probe.

The apex court said it has been taking suo motu cognizance of attacks on judicial officers and legal fraternity across the country.

The bench, which also comprised Justice Surya Kant, issued notice to all the states and specifically sought the presence of the Jharkhand Advocate General when it hears the case next week.

On Thursday, the top court said the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court has already taken up the matter related to the alleged killing of the judicial officer. District and Sessions Judge-8 of Dhanbad court, Uttam Anand, was out on a morning walk on Wednesday when he was killed by an auto-rickshaw at Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021