Maha: Man held for raping woman on promise of job, marriage

Police have arrested a man at Bhiwandi in Maharashtras Thane district for allegedly raping a woman on the false promise of job and marriage, a senior official said on Friday.The 35-year-old victim lodged a complaint against the accused, Manohar Vishe, in this connection at Narpoli police station, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-07-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 12:52 IST
Maha: Man held for raping woman on promise of job, marriage
Police have arrested a man at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly raping a woman on the false promise of job and marriage, a senior official said on Friday.

The 35-year-old victim lodged a complaint against the accused, Manohar Vishe, in this connection at Narpoli police station, he said. "As per the complaint, the 35-year-old accused had been in touch with the victim since 2016. He had told the woman that he was a journalist and promised to provide a job to her in his field and marry her. He sexually assaulted the victim on that promise. But later, when the woman asked him about the promise, he started giving evasive replies," ACP (Bhiwandi) Prashant Dhole said.

The woman, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, realised that she has been duped by the accused, he said. Based on her complaint, police registered the case against Vishe under IPC sections 376 (rape) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) and arrested him on Thursday.

