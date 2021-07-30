Maha: Man held for raping woman on promise of job, marriage
Police have arrested a man at Bhiwandi in Maharashtras Thane district for allegedly raping a woman on the false promise of job and marriage, a senior official said on Friday.The 35-year-old victim lodged a complaint against the accused, Manohar Vishe, in this connection at Narpoli police station, he said.
- Country:
- India
Police have arrested a man at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly raping a woman on the false promise of job and marriage, a senior official said on Friday.
The 35-year-old victim lodged a complaint against the accused, Manohar Vishe, in this connection at Narpoli police station, he said. "As per the complaint, the 35-year-old accused had been in touch with the victim since 2016. He had told the woman that he was a journalist and promised to provide a job to her in his field and marry her. He sexually assaulted the victim on that promise. But later, when the woman asked him about the promise, he started giving evasive replies," ACP (Bhiwandi) Prashant Dhole said.
The woman, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, realised that she has been duped by the accused, he said. Based on her complaint, police registered the case against Vishe under IPC sections 376 (rape) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) and arrested him on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Bhiwandi
- Narpoli
- Prashant Dhole
- Manohar Vishe
- Vishe
ALSO READ
Maharashtra govt nod to ACB probe against Param Bir Singh
Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM amid reports of trouble in Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance
5,947 schools reopen in rural Maharashtra for students of Classes 8 to 12
Chopper crashes in Maharashtra's Jalgaon; 1 dead
Chopper crashes in Jalgaon, Maharashtra; one dead