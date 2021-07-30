Left Menu

100,000 children in Tigray at risk of death from malnutrition - UNICEF

More than 100,000 children in Tigray, Ethiopia, could suffer from life-threatening severe acute malnutrition in the next 12 months, a 10-fold jump over average annual levels, the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday. UNICEF spokeswoman Marixie Mercado, speaking after returning from Tigray, told a U.N. briefing in Geneva that pregnant and breastfeeding women were acutely malnourished.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 30-07-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:12 IST
100,000 children in Tigray at risk of death from malnutrition - UNICEF
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

More than 100,000 children in Tigray, Ethiopia, could suffer from life-threatening severe acute malnutrition in the next 12 months, a 10-fold jump over average annual levels, the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday. UNICEF spokeswoman Marixie Mercado, speaking after returning from Tigray, told a U.N. briefing in Geneva that pregnant and breastfeeding women were acutely malnourished. "We need unfettered access into Tigray and across the region, in order to provide support children and women urgently need," she said.

The United Nations needs satellite phones and other critical communications equipment for its aid operation in Tigray, U.N. spokesman Jens Laerke said, urging the Ethiopian government to grant permission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021