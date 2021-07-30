Lebanon president ready to answer questions on Beirut blast, no one above law - statement

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun told the country's public prosecutor on Friday he was ready to give a statement about last year's Beirut port blast if it were needed.

"No one is above the law no matter how high up and justice can only be achieved through the specialized judicial branches that provide guarantees," Aoun was quoted as saying in a statement to prosecutor Ghassan Ouida.

