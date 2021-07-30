Left Menu

Lebanon president ready to answer questions on Beirut blast, no one above law - statement

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 30-07-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:56 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@General_Aoun)
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun told the country's public prosecutor on Friday he was ready to give a statement about last year's Beirut port blast if it were needed.

"No one is above the law no matter how high up and justice can only be achieved through the specialized judicial branches that provide guarantees," Aoun was quoted as saying in a statement to prosecutor Ghassan Ouida.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

