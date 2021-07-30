Rehabilitation only solution to hardships caused by floods; strict steps soon to resolve woes: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said rehabilitation of people was the only solution to the hardships caused by floods and assured that his government would provide every possible help on this front. Speaking during his visit to Kolhapur district to take stock of the damages caused by last week's torrential rains and subsequent floods, he urged the affected people to discuss among themselves and take a decision about their rehabilitation and also asked the flood-prone villages to unanimously pass a resolution about it.

Later, while addressing a press conference after taking a review of the situation, Thackeray said that strict measures would be taken soon to find a permanent solution to the hardships faced by the people living in the flood-prone areas. Interacting with the flood-affected people put up at temporary shelters at a village in Shirol tehsil of the district, he said, ''If the entire village is ready to get rehabilitated, the state government will provide all the help it needs for the process.'' ''Rehabilitation is the only solution to the frequent hardships caused due to floods. You (people from the flood-affected villages) sit and decide (about the rehabilitation) and we will provide the help,'' the chief minister told the villagers.

The government was keen to find a permanent solution to the situation faced by the flood-prone villages in the state, he added. In Narsinhwadi, villagers talked to him about the 2019 floods, last week's flood situation and the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that these things have played havoc in their lives in the last three years. They sought assistance from him in rebuilding their lives.

Talking to people in Shahupuri area, Thackeray said, ''Don't worry. The government will consult all elected representatives here to find a solution.'' Locals told him that this year's flood was more severe than the ones witnessed in 2005 and 2019.

During his visit, Thackeray happened to meet Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis in Shahupuri. Fadnavis is also on a tour of western Maharashtra to take the stock of the flood situation.

At least 213 people died and thousands were evacuated, as incessant rainfall caused flooding and landslides in many parts of Maharashtra. Large-scale damages were reported from Konkan and western Maharashtra districts of Kolhapur and Sangli.

Officials had earlier stated that 36,615 families have been shifted to safer places in Kolhapur, while the losses due to the rain-fury in the district are estimated at Rs 243 crore so far.

During the press conference, Thackeray said he has instructed the administration to remove the encroachments along the river banks and prevent constructions there.

The residential colonies in landslide-prone areas of the flood-hit areas will be relocated, he said.

''Now, after getting the first-hand information of the seriousness of the situation, I will not rest till the process of finding a permanent solution to flood management is expedited,'' Thackeray said, adding that work on preparing an action plan for the management of additional water of swollen rivers will also begin soon.

''A study will be undertaken to find solutions to recurring landslides and caving of roads,'' he said.

Thackeray said preventing the spread of diseases after the floods was a challenge before the administration.

There should be no politics over the flood situation, the CM said, adding ''I met Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis in Shahupuri here and spoke about the floods. We will meet again in Mumbai and work out how best we can help the people.'' ''I have come here and this visit keeps the entire administration engaged. I request now that there should be no more visits (by political leaders) to let the administration focus on relief and rehabilitation work,'' he said.

He said the state government has already requested the Centre to amend the criteria for compensation under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for more relief.

Thackeray said he has requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to ask insurance companies to take cognisance of the assessment carried out by the revenue department and provide 50 per cent of the insured amount.

''The disbursement of compensation of 2019 floods began when our government came to power. We have been facing different kinds of natural calamities in the last few years. Our priority is to save lives,'' he said. PTI SPK MR ARU NP NP

