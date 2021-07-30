Left Menu

DefExpo-2022 scheduled to be held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

DefExpo, the flagship event of the ministry of defence, is scheduled to be held at Gandhinagar in March next year, officials said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 18:36 IST
DefExpo-2022 scheduled to be held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

DefExpo, the flagship event of the ministry of defence, is scheduled to be held at Gandhinagar in March next year, officials said on Friday. "The Defexpo-2022 is scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat in March next year. The show is organised by the Ministry of Defence every two years. The last edition was held in Lucknow," Defence Ministry officials said.

The last edition which was held in Lucknow as an unprecedented success that not only witnessed the participation of a large number of exhibitors but also forged new partnerships and attracted more than 12 lakh visitors. A ministry statement quoted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's valedictory ceremony speech on the fourth day of DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow. Singh had said that Uttar Pradesh stands for Unlimited Potential and DefExpo has succeeded in projecting a new identity of the state in the defence sector and the Uttar Pradesh defence corridor received a huge boost for attracting new investments with the signing of 23 MoUs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021