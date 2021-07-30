Left Menu

Delhi govt planted 1.31 cr saplings in last 5 years which led to increase in green cover: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday detailed the crucial steps taken by the AAP government to tackle pollution and said 1.31 crore saplings have been planted in the last five years due to which the green cover in the national capital has increased.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:35 IST
Delhi govt planted 1.31 cr saplings in last 5 years which led to increase in green cover: Sisodia
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday detailed the ''crucial steps'' taken by the AAP government to tackle pollution and said 1.31 crore saplings have been planted in the last five years due to which the green cover in the national capital has increased. Speaking on the last day of the Delhi Assembly's Monsoon Session, the Delhi government has planted 27 lakh saplings in 2020-21 under its 20-point program. ''In the last five years, the Delhi Government has planted 1.31 crore saplings in Delhi, due to which the green area of Delhi has increased to 21.88 per cent as per the report of the Forest Survey of India for the year 2019, as compared to 10.18 per cent in 2001,'' Sisodia told the House.

He added that anti-smog guns at 56 sites are under construction and the process of setting up smog towers at Anand Vihar and Connaught Place is also underway.

He said the government also launched the 'Green Delhi App' and 'Green War Room', where 70 ''Green Marshals'' deal with pollution complaints.

Also, to reduce pollution in the city, the Delhi government has begun ''Switch Delhi'' campaign, under which it has subsidised the purchase of electric vehicles while making it mandatory for all government-funded institutions to adopt such vehicles. ''Additionally, 85 Electric Vehicle Centres have been set up in Delhi as per 31st April 2021. The Delhi government has further improved the public transport facility, because of which the fleet of DTC currently includes 6,750 buses. 1,300 new buses are soon to be included in the DTC,'' the deputy chief minister said.

To deal with the dust problem in the national capital, Sisodia said the government has deployed 60 mechanical road sweepers.

''Along with this, the work of cleaning 1,612 km of roads and sprinkling water on 1,302 km of roads is done everyday,'' he said.

Another major problem that clouds the city during winter months -- stubble burning -- was also addressed by the Delhi government, he said.

Sisodia said under the ''Green Budget'' passed by the Delhi government in 2018, it was decided ''to convert industries into PNG-operated industries''.

''So far, 1,635 out of 1,636 industrial units have been converted into PNG units. Along with this, to deal with the problem of stubble, free spraying of bio-decomposer was done on the agricultural lands in Delhi. 169 teams have also been deployed for pollution prevention,'' the senior AAP leader said. MAH TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021