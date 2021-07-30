Left Menu

Sena worker, three others booked for assaulting delivery boy in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:47 IST
A Shiv Sena worker and three others were arrested for allegedly beating up a delivery boy of an e-commerce company over a petty dispute in the western suburb of Kandivali here, police said on Friday The incident took place on Tuesday, the victim Rahul Sharma (22) was allegedly beaten up by Shiv Sena worker Sanjay Mhatre and others after a scuffle over a minor issue, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Sharma, an FIR was registered against the accused under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and other relevant provisions of the IPC at Samtanagar police station, he said.

Mhatre and three others were arrested by the police on Wednesday, and were later released on bail.

