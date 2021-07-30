Left Menu

Rail unions must understand government's sentiments: Vaishnaw

Only if we work with the government will we be able to contribute in nation-building, Vaishnaw said.He also congratulated officers of the AIRF on the occasion, and said that continuous talks and meetings with unions and constant dialogues will keep happening.The railway administration has been successful in solving the problems and demands of its employees.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:49 IST
Rail unions must understand the sentiments of the government and work in accordance with it, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

Speaking at the 96th annual convention of All India Railwaymens' Federation (AIRF), the largest union of the national transporter, the minister said the unions can contribute to nation-building only if they work in conjugation with the government.

''The unions must understand the sentiments of the government. Only if we work with the government will we be able to contribute in nation-building,'' Vaishnaw said.

He also congratulated officers of the AIRF on the occasion, and said that continuous talks and meetings with unions and constant dialogues will keep happening.

''The railway administration has been successful in solving the problems and demands of its employees. Hope we will be able to further improve our relation,'' the minister said.

Vaishnaw focused on the sentiments of the government, and said the country has to operate on the path showed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mantra of ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas''.

He also highlighted the significance of the Ujjwala Yojana and the scheme of toilets in every household.

