UP court sentences man to 7 years in jail for rape
PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 30-07-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 20:01 IST
- Country:
- India
A local court here on Friday sentenced a man to seven years' imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2011.
Additional district and sessions judge Nitya Pandey awarded the sentence to 24-year-old Kamlesh and imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on him.
Advertisement
The incident had taken place in April 2011 in a village in the Sultanpur Ghosh area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitya Pandey
- Kamlesh
- Sultanpur Ghosh area
Advertisement