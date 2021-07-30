Left Menu

UP court sentences man to 7 years in jail for rape

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 30-07-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 20:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A local court here on Friday sentenced a man to seven years' imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2011.

Additional district and sessions judge Nitya Pandey awarded the sentence to 24-year-old Kamlesh and imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on him.

The incident had taken place in April 2011 in a village in the Sultanpur Ghosh area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

