UP court sentences man to 7 years in jail for rape

A local court here on Friday sentenced a man to seven years' imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2011.

Additional district and sessions judge Nitya Pandey awarded the sentence to 24-year-old Kamlesh and imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on him.

The incident had taken place in April 2011 in a village in the Sultanpur Ghosh area.

