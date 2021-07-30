Left Menu

Man arrested for`molestation'

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-07-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 20:26 IST
Man arrested for`molestation'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old man from Bhiwandi in the district was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a tribal woman, police said.

Sunil Baliram Patil, the accused, was booked under IPC section 354 (outraging woman's modesty) and also the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said a police official.

Patil, who is in the business of constructing tenements and renting out rooms had a long-standing dispute over land with the complainant woman, he said.

On Thursday night he called the woman to his office, and abused and molested her, the woman alleged in her complaint. Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021