Man arrested for`molestation'

A 55-year-old man from Bhiwandi in the district was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a tribal woman, police said.

Sunil Baliram Patil, the accused, was booked under IPC section 354 (outraging woman's modesty) and also the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said a police official.

Patil, who is in the business of constructing tenements and renting out rooms had a long-standing dispute over land with the complainant woman, he said.

On Thursday night he called the woman to his office, and abused and molested her, the woman alleged in her complaint. Further probe is on.

