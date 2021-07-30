Left Menu

Water level at Jharkhand's Patratu dam touches danger mark

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 21:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The water level of Jharkhand's Patratu dam touched the danger mark on Friday due to heavy rainfall, an official said.

In the wake of continuous rains in the upstream of the Nalkari river that meets the Damodar river, the Patratu Thermal Power Station (PTPS) Estate Department announced that its one of the eight gates would be opened on Saturday to maintain a safe water level, the official said.

''Safe water level of Patratu dam is RL 1,327 feet and breach of the safe level is treated as an alert to open the dam gates,'' the official said.

Md Javed Hussain, the Sub-Divisional Officer of Ramgarh, said that block development officers have been directed to be on alert in the wake of the opening of the dam gate that may bring flood in the Damodar river.

