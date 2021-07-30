Indian naval ship undertaking coordinated patrol with Indonesian vessel in Indian Ocean

An Indian naval ship on Friday began a two-day coordinated patrol with an Indonesian vessel in the Indian Ocean region in reflection of growing synergy and cooperation between the two friendly navies. Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said the 36th edition of the coordinated patrol (CORPAT) will also witness the participation of maritime patrol aircraft from both nations.

''Indian Naval Ship Saryu, an indigenously built offshore patrol vessel, is undertaking coordinated patrol with Indonesian naval ship KRI Bung Tomo from July 30 to 31,'' he said. He said the exercise highlights the ''high degree of mutual trust and confidence as well as synergy and cooperation between the two friendly navies''.

India and Indonesia have been carrying out coordinated patrols along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) twice a year since 2002, with an aim of keeping the vital part of the Indian Ocean Region safe and secure.

''As part of government of India's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region), Indian Navy has been proactively engaging with countries in the Indian Ocean Region to enhance maritime security in the region,'' Commander Madhwal said.

India and Indonesia have traditionally enjoyed a close and friendly relationship covering a wide spectrum of activities and interactions.

Maritime interactions have been growing steadily between the two navies with frequent port visits, bilateral exercises and training exchanges.

''The 36th edition of CORPAT seeks to bolster the maritime cooperation between the two navies and forge strong bonds of friendship across the Indo Pacific,'' Commander Madhwal said.

