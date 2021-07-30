Left Menu

C'garh: Monsoon session ends, House adjourned sine die

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:15 IST
C'garh: Monsoon session ends, House adjourned sine die
  • Country:
  • India

The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday by Speaker Charan Das Mahant.

The session had five sittings, in which discussions were held for 72 hours, and four bills, including the Appropriation Bill, were passed, Mahant said.

''The Assembly received notification for 717 questions, comprising 375 starred and 342 unstarred ones. It also received 244 notices for call attention motion, of which 65 were accepted,'' he said.

Mahant said the winter session of the Assembly is expected to start from the third week of December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021