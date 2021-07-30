Maha: Teen boy killed after minor argument in Latur
PTI | Latur | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:45 IST
A teen boy was killed while he was talking on his phone in Udgir area of Latur, police said on Friday.
The incident happened at around 9:45pm on Thursday at Basweshwar Chowk near the railway station, an official said.
''The teen asked a man why he was staring at him. This caused an argument in which the man stabbed the teen with a knife and the latter died en route to hospital,'' he said.
