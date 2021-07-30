Iran leading suspect in attack on Israeli-managed tanker -sources
Iran is the leading suspect in an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off Oman but it is too early to say for sure, U.S. and European sources familiar with intelligence reporting said on Friday.
Separately, a U.S. defense official said the Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned ship managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime, appeared to have been attacked by a drone, or unmanned aerial vehicle. All three sources spoke on condition of anonymity. A spokesman for the Israeli embassy in Washington confirmed an attack took place but gave no details.
