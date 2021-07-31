Road rage case: Two more held over abduction, killing of man in east Delhi

Two more men involved in allegedly abducting and killing a 28-year-old man in a case of road rage at New Ashok Nagar in eastern part of the city were arrested from Rajasthan even as efforts are being made to recover the body of the victim from a canal in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The accused -- Vikas Sirohi (34), a resident of Shahdara and working as a manager at a Noida-based firm and his associate Vineet (33), a resident of Bulandshahr and working with a property dealer based in Mumbai, were arrested in Jaipur after strenuous efforts, they said.

All the four accused, including Delhi Police constable Monu Sirohi and his associate Harish, have been arrested in the case after over a month for allegedly abducting and killing Ajeet Kumar, police said.

Both the accused persons were known to Sirohi. On the fateful night, they came to see him regarding a marriage proposal for Vineet and they have confessed to their involvement in the crime, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said, “Both the accused persons had fled to Mumbai to evade arrest. A team was rushed to Mumbai where it further came to notice that accused duo had shifted their hideout from Mumbai to Jaipur. Immediately, another team was rushed to Jaipur and with the help of Crime Branch, Jaipur, both the accused were apprehended.” They were produced before the Karkardooma court in Delhi on Friday and have been remanded to six days police custody, she said.

“Reconstruction of scene of crime is being done and efforts are also underway at Gang Nahar Canal, Moorad Nagar to trace out the deceased’s body with the help of divers,” she added.

On June 13, one Ashok Kumar lodged a missing report about his brother Ajeet Kumar, a resident of New Kondli, at New Ashok Nagar police station.

On June 15, a complaint by Ashok Kumar was received where he raised suspicion that his brother might have been abducted and killed, police said.

Investigation revealed that on the night of the incident, both the parties were in inebriated state. Ajeet Kumar came in front of the car of Sirohi and others -- Vikas, Vineet and Harish -- following which an altercation broke out between them, police said. Ajeet Kumar and his friend Atul were beaten up. Atul managed to escape from the spot, while they caught Ajeet Kumar and assaulted him brutally, according to the police.

Later, Ajeet Kumar was abducted in a car and taken to Mooradnagar in Uttar Pradesh. When he died, his body was dumped in the canal there, they said.

Inspector Parmod Kumar, Station House Officer of New Ashok Nagar police station, has been placed under suspension for delay in registration of case and a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him. Sirohi has been dismissed from the service of the Delhi Police, according to police.

