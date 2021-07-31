Attack on Israeli ship a response to occupation’s attack on Dabaa airport -al Alam TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 31-07-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 00:07 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
An attack on an Israeli ship came in response to the occupation’s attack on Dabaa airport, sources in the resistance axis told al Alam TV on Friday.
No other details were mentioned. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba Editing by Chris Reese)
