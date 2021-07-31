U.S. condemns attack on U.N. compound in Herat by militants -State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 00:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States condemned the attack in Afghanistan on a U.N. compound in the western province of Herat on Friday, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said, calling for an immediate end to ongoing violence in the country.
"The United States condemns the attack on the U.N. compound in Herat by anti-government militants ... We continue to call for an immediate end to this ongoing violence in Afghanistan," State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said at a regular news briefing.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-U.N. warns Libya's banking system at risk of collapse
U.N. rights boss calls on Cuba to release protesters
U.N. Security Council asked to authorise more troops for Mali mission
Women hardest-hit in pandemic job market, U.N. labour body says
Olympics-Is the United States hoping to win a lot of medals? You bet, says USOPC chief