U.S. condemns attack on U.N. compound in Herat by militants -State Dept

The United States condemned the attack in Afghanistan on a U.N. compound in the western province of Herat on Friday, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said, calling for an immediate end to ongoing violence in the country.

"The United States condemns the attack on the U.N. compound in Herat by anti-government militants ... We continue to call for an immediate end to this ongoing violence in Afghanistan," State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said at a regular news briefing.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)