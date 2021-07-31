Olympics-Triathlon-Britain win mixed relay gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 05:39 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 05:39 IST
Britain won gold in the triathlon mixed relay on Saturday at Tokyo's Odaiba Marine Park.
The United States won silver and France claimed the bronze medal.
