Olympics-Swimming-Britain win mixed 4x100m medley relay gold in world record time
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 08:29 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 08:29 IST
Britain won the gold medal in the mixed 4x100m medley relay in a world record time of three minutes 37.58 at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
China won the silver and Australia took bronze. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)
