Delhi Police arrests ‘Rajasthan don’ Anuradha

Delhi Police arrests 'Rajasthan don' Anuradha
Representative Image
Delhi Police's Special Cell on Saturday said it has arrested a 'woman don' of Rajasthan, identified as Anuradha, a day after wanted gangster Kala Jathedi was held from Uttar Pradesh.

Anuradha has been involved in several cases, including that of extortion, kidnapping and murder in Rajasthan. She was also carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on her arrest by the Rajasthan police, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell-Counter Intelligence) Manishi Chandra said Anuradha was an associate of gangster Anandpal Singh, who was killed in a police encounter in 2017 in Rajasthan's Churu district.

He said the arrest comes a day after gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi was held from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Friday.

Kala Jathedi is wanted in several cases of extortion, murder and other heinous crimes in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, police said, adding that he was carrying a reward of Rs 7 lakh on his head.

The Delhi Police had also invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Jathedi.

According to police, the gangster's name had cropped up when his relative Sonu got injured in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl incident in which two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has been arrested.

The police is also probing Jathedi's alleged links with the wrestler.

