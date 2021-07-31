Mumbai cops save Kerala man who hinted about suicide on Twitter
A 30-year-old diploma student from Kerala who indicated on Twitter that he intended to end his life was rescued from a hotel in Dadar in Mumbai by cyber police on Saturday, an official said.The Central Region cyber police station was tipped off about the situation, of a depressed man tweeting about his intention to commit suicide, by a journalist through Whatsapp on Saturday morning, he said.After information was received, we began a hunt for the man and soon his location was traced to a posh hotel in Dadar.
- Country:
- India
A 30-year-old diploma student from Kerala who indicated on Twitter that he intended to end his life was rescued from a hotel in Dadar in Mumbai by cyber police on Saturday, an official said.
The Central Region cyber police station was tipped off about the situation, of a depressed man tweeting about his intention to commit suicide, by a journalist through Whatsapp on Saturday morning, he said.
''After information was received, we began a hunt for the man and soon his location was traced to a posh hotel in Dadar. A team led by Inspector Sanjay Govilkar and the hotel manager opened the room with a duplicate key. They found the man in the room with a knife. He was depressed as his girlfriend had decided not to marry him,'' he said.
The man, who had checked into the hotel on Friday night, was sent to a hospital where he was given expert counseling, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
DRI busts luxury car smuggling racket in Mumbai
RDX threat onboard Dubai-Mumbai flight turns out to be hoax
Coordinate with police on shooting schedules in Mumbai: Maha CM tells film producers
WhatsApp is testing encrypted cloud backups for Android
RDX threat onboard Dubai-Mumbai flight turns out to be hoax