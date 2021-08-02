Left Menu

BRIEF-Japan To Get 50 Million Covid-19 Vaccines From Moderna, Takeda Possibly In Early 2022 For Booster Doses -Nikkei

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2021 05:04 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 05:04 IST
BRIEF-Japan To Get 50 Million Covid-19 Vaccines From Moderna, Takeda Possibly In Early 2022 For Booster Doses -Nikkei

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* JAPAN TO GET 50 MILLION COVID-19 VACCINES FROM MODERNA, TAKEDA POSSIBLY IN EARLY 2022 FOR BOOSTER DOSES -NIKKEI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Also Read: Japan''s Olympic security balancing act leaves few satisfied

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern region as COVID cases soar; China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern regi...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021