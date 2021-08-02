BRIEF-Japan To Get 50 Million Covid-19 Vaccines From Moderna, Takeda Possibly In Early 2022 For Booster Doses -Nikkei
Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2021 05:04 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 05:04 IST
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:
* JAPAN TO GET 50 MILLION COVID-19 VACCINES FROM MODERNA, TAKEDA POSSIBLY IN EARLY 2022 FOR BOOSTER DOSES -NIKKEI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
