BRIEF-Japan To Get 50 Million Covid-19 Vaccines From Moderna, Takeda Possibly In Early 2022 For Booster Doses -Nikkei

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* JAPAN TO GET 50 MILLION COVID-19 VACCINES FROM MODERNA, TAKEDA POSSIBLY IN EARLY 2022 FOR BOOSTER DOSES -NIKKEI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Advertisement

Also Read: Japan''s Olympic security balancing act leaves few satisfied

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)