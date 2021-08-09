Left Menu

Registration at CHIMS portal will now be effective from Oct 1: DGFT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 21:03 IST
Registration at CHIMS portal will now be effective from Oct 1: DGFT
  • Country:
  • India

Compulsory import registration for a host of electronic integrated circuits under the chip imports monitoring system (CHIMS) will now become effective from October 1, according to a government notification issued on Monday.

Earlier, the date was August 1.

''The trial period of CHIMS is extended by further two months, that is, up to September 30, 2021, and the registration at CHIMS portal will be effective from October 1, 2021,'' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

In May, the government made import registration compulsory for a host of electronic integrated circuits under CHIMS, a move that could discourage inbound shipments of such goods and promote their local manufacturing.

In a separate notification, the DGFT said the period of modification of IEC (import export code) is extended for 2021-22 only till August 31, and no fee would be charged on the modifications carried out in IEC during this period.

