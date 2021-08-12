Left Menu

Pornography case: Mumbai court rejects pre-arrest bail plea of actress Gehana Vasisth

A sessions court here on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of actress Gehana Vasisth in a pornography case, in which businessman Raj Kundra is one of the accused.Fearing arrest, the actress had filed the anticipatory bail application before additional sessions judge Sonali Agarwal.

A sessions court here on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of actress Gehana Vasisth in a pornography case, in which businessman Raj Kundra is one of the accused.

Fearing arrest, the actress had filed the anticipatory bail application before additional sessions judge Sonali Agarwal. The court rejected the plea on Thursday. Last week, the court had denied any interim protection from arrest to the actress.

The judge had then said, ''The allegations in the present FIR are of serious nature that the accused compelled other victim to do kiss scenes and sex scenes. Considering such allegations and circumstances, I do not find this is a fit case to grant interim relief.'' The Mumbai police have registered multiple FIRs in connection with production of adult films and circulating them through mobile applications.

Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, and his associate Ryan Thorpe were arrested last month in connection with a case which relates to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps. They are currently in judicial custody. The court had recently rejected the anticipatory bail plea of model Sherlyn Chopra, another accused in the case.

