Tragedy in Ambala: Two Young Girls Lose Lives in Temple Balcony Collapse

Updated: 13-05-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 15:51 IST
Two young girls died while another got injured when a portion of a balcony in a temple collapsed in Nanyola village here on Monday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Manisha Devi (19) and Parminder Kaur (18) from Punjab's Tasalpur village, they said.

According to the police, a lintel of the balcony on the first floor was put in the Devi Mandir complex here about two months ago. There is an institute nearby where many girls learn various courses.

Among the girls who had come to the institute on Monday, three of them were standing in the shade under the balcony to protect themselves from the hot weather.

Meanwhile, suddenly the balcony lintel fell and all three got buried under it. They were immediately taken to a nearby health centre here where doctors declared two dead.

Doctors suspect that the two girl students died due to head injuries, but the exact cause of death will be revealed only after the post mortem.

The injured student Simran has been admitted to the Civil Hospital of Ambala City, police said.

On receiving information about the incident, the family members of the deceased reached the hospital.

Police said further investigations into the incident were on.

