Elderly victim of fraud attempts self-immolation, admitted to hospital
An elderly man who was a victim of fraud, attempted self-immolation near Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, police said on Wednesday, adding that he was admitted to a hospital.
Delhi police rushed to the spot and took the man who had sustained burn injuries to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. A preliminary investigation revealed that he was the victim of fraud, so he took the step. His statement will be recorded and based upon that investigation will be done, said a Delhi police official. (ANI)
