Putin and Erdogan agree to strengthen coordination on Afghan issues - Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-08-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 19:42 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone call and agreed to strengthen bilateral coordination on Afghan issues, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.
The presidents emphasised the priority was counter-terrorism and efforts to tackle drug trafficking, the Kremlin said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
