Turkey's Ministry of Defense has affirmed its support for enhancing Syria's military capabilities, even after Israeli airstrikes targeted a Syrian air base. This announcement, made on Thursday, reflects Turkey's commitment despite facing criticism from Israel.

In a recent briefing, the ministry clarified that no Turkish military personnel were present at the target site before or during the Israeli air raid. Turkey insists that international stakeholders should enact more decisive actions against what it perceives as Israel's destabilizing conduct.

The defense ministry stressed the necessity of effectively countering Israel’s endeavors, which they argue jeopardize peace and security across the region.