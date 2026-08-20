Turkey's Support for Syrian Military Amid Israeli Strikes

Turkey's defense ministry reaffirms commitment to aid Syria's military development following Israeli airstrikes on a Syrian air base. Denying any Turkish military presence during the attack, Ankara urges global action against Israel's actions, underscoring potential regional destabilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 14:44 IST
Turkey's Support for Syrian Military Amid Israeli Strikes
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Turkey's Ministry of Defense has affirmed its support for enhancing Syria's military capabilities, even after Israeli airstrikes targeted a Syrian air base. This announcement, made on Thursday, reflects Turkey's commitment despite facing criticism from Israel.

In a recent briefing, the ministry clarified that no Turkish military personnel were present at the target site before or during the Israeli air raid. Turkey insists that international stakeholders should enact more decisive actions against what it perceives as Israel's destabilizing conduct.

The defense ministry stressed the necessity of effectively countering Israel’s endeavors, which they argue jeopardize peace and security across the region.

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