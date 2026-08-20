Mediating Countries Condemn Escalation in Gaza

Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar issued a joint statement on Thursday, condemning the recent Israeli strikes in Gaza. The three nations urged Israel to adhere to its commitments under the existing ceasefire agreement, warning that further aggressive actions could intensify regional tensions.

They emphasized that the ongoing Israeli attacks jeopardize both regional and international efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict. This comes at a critical time when significant steps are being taken, including meetings between peace boards and Israeli officials, to implement a Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.

The nations appealed to the international community and the Board of Peace to take decisive action to ensure compliance with the ceasefire and to avert further escalation in the region.