Mediating Countries Condemn Escalation in Gaza

Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar strongly condemned Israeli strikes in Gaza, urging Israel to adhere to the ceasefire agreement. They warned that escalating attacks undermine regional efforts for peace. The countries called on the international community to ensure ceasefire compliance and prevent further tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 17:55 IST
Mediating Countries Condemn Escalation in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar issued a joint statement on Thursday, condemning the recent Israeli strikes in Gaza. The three nations urged Israel to adhere to its commitments under the existing ceasefire agreement, warning that further aggressive actions could intensify regional tensions.

They emphasized that the ongoing Israeli attacks jeopardize both regional and international efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict. This comes at a critical time when significant steps are being taken, including meetings between peace boards and Israeli officials, to implement a Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.

The nations appealed to the international community and the Board of Peace to take decisive action to ensure compliance with the ceasefire and to avert further escalation in the region.

TRENDING

1
Fed's Rate Hike Prospects in Question Amid Mixed Economic Data

Fed's Rate Hike Prospects in Question Amid Mixed Economic Data

Global
2
Health Highlights: From Ebola to Cancer Vaccine Breakthroughs

Health Highlights: From Ebola to Cancer Vaccine Breakthroughs

Global
3
Multilayered Headlines: Jobless Claims, Screwworms, and Trump's Controversies

Multilayered Headlines: Jobless Claims, Screwworms, and Trump's Controversie...

Global
4
Kazakhstan's Political Shift and Global Tensions Highlighted in World News

Kazakhstan's Political Shift and Global Tensions Highlighted in World News

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Farmer to Farmer: How Climate Knowledge Really Travels

Vancomycin Dosing: Why Timing and AUC May Matter More

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

Debt, War, Pandemics and Climate: The New Architecture of Fiscal Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026