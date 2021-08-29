TTFI announces Rs 31 lakh cash reward for Bhavinaben
- Country:
- India
Table Tennis Federation of India on Sunday announced a Rs 31 cash reward for Bhavinaben Patel, who became the first Indian to win a table tennis medal at the Paralympics.
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and TTFI President Dushyant Chautala announced the cash reward via a social media post.
Bhavinaben lost the final on Sunday but capped off a memorable campaign with a historic silver.
The 34-year-old Patel's impressive run at the Games ended with a fighting 7-11 5-11 6-11 loss to China's Ying Zhou, a two-time gold medallist, in the women's singles Class 4 summit clash which lasted 19 minutes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- TTFI
- Bhavinaben Patel
- Dushyant Chautala
- Patel
- Paralympics
- Ying Zhou
- Indian
ALSO READ
UP guv Anandiben Patel felicitates gallantry award winners
Patel invites Asean companies to invest in India
Union minister Prahlad Patel launches indigenous products made by women's group in Imphal
More clarity on ZyCOV-D vaccine price by next week, says Zydus Group MD Sharvil Patel
Onus on Cong for Oppn unity during Guj Assembly polls: NCP's Praful Patel