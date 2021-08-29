Left Menu

TTFI announces Rs 31 lakh cash reward for Bhavinaben

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 15:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Table Tennis Federation of India on Sunday announced a Rs 31 cash reward for Bhavinaben Patel, who became the first Indian to win a table tennis medal at the Paralympics.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and TTFI President Dushyant Chautala announced the cash reward via a social media post.

Bhavinaben lost the final on Sunday but capped off a memorable campaign with a historic silver.

The 34-year-old Patel's impressive run at the Games ended with a fighting 7-11 5-11 6-11 loss to China's Ying Zhou, a two-time gold medallist, in the women's singles Class 4 summit clash which lasted 19 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

