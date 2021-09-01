China's Xi Jinping to deliver speech at trade fair on Sept 2
China's President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech by video at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) on Sept. 2. CIFTIS, sponsored by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, will take place in the capital Beijing between Sept. 2 and 7, according to a statement on the ministry's website on Wednesday.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-09-2021 06:53 IST
