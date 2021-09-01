Biden pledges federal help for restoring power after Hurricane Ida
U.S. President Joe Biden held a call with Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and the CEOs of two of the largest utilities in the Gulf Coast - Leo Denault of Entergy and Tom Fanning of Southern Co - on restoring power after Hurricane Ida.
Biden committed to giving them help from the federal government to expedite power restoration efforts in Louisiana and Mississippi, the White House said in a readout of the call.
