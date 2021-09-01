Left Menu

Maha: Man held for illegal possession of firearm in Thane

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for illegally possessing a gun and live bullets in Maharashtras Thane district, officials said on Wednesday. They seized a foreign-made revolver and two live bullets from his possession, a police release said.A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Arms Act, it added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-09-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 09:15 IST
Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for illegally possessing a gun and live bullets in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday. Acting on an information, the police caught the accused, Manish Appa Patil, in Bhiwandi town here on Monday. They seized a foreign-made revolver and two live bullets from his possession, a police release said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Arms Act, it added.

