U.S. Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast, Pacific Fleet says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 09:16 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A military helicopter took off from the USS Abraham Lincoln and later crashed into the sea leading to search-and-rescue operations off the coast of San Diego, the U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday.

"An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 31," the Pacific Fleet said https://bit.ly/3kDYgfj in a message on Twitter.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets", the message said.

