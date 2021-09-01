Left Menu

Guj: 3 of family drown in river, 2 missing in Surat

After offering prayers, five adults from the family and some children went to take a bath in the Ambika river flowing nearby.Initially, a male family member, who recently got married, started drowning and raised an alarm.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 01-09-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 13:01 IST
Guj: 3 of family drown in river, 2 missing in Surat
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family drowned while a newly-married couple from the family was missing after they went for a bath in a river in Gujarat's Surat district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Kumkotar village in Mahuva taluka on Tuesday evening when nearly 10 members of the family, including children, went to offer prayers at a dargah, an official from Mahuva police station said. After offering prayers, five adults from the family and some children went to take a bath in the Ambika river flowing nearby.

Initially, a male family member, who recently got married, started drowning and raised an alarm. His wife and three other women relatives, who were also in the river, rushed to save him, but they also started drowning, the official said.

One of the family members, who was at the riverbank, rushed and saved the children, while the man and four women got swept away in the waters, Mahuva police station's sub-inspector B S Gamit said.

A fire department team later reached the spot and fished out two bodies on Tuesday and one body on Wednesday, the official said.

The newly-married couple was still missing, he said, adding that the family hailed from Surat city.

The official said in the past, there have been some incidents of drowning in the river. Despite barricades and boards put up at the spot warning people against venturing into the river, outsiders visiting the place many a times go for a swim in the water body, risking their lives, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021