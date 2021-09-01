Left Menu

Jammu: Peddlers arrested with 365 gm cannabis

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-09-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 13:20 IST
Two men have been arrested with cannabis in the Manjakote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

They were apprehended during a routine checking of vehicles at the Kalali Nadyal road.

The two men had tried to escape on their motorcycle, but were caught, the officials said.

Fourteen full and one half roll of cannabis, weighing 365 grams, were seized from Rafaqat Khan and Mohammad Ishfaq, they said.

A case has been registered at Manjakote police station against both of them and further investigation is ongoing, the officials said.

