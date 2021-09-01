Jammu: Peddlers arrested with 365 gm cannabis
- Country:
- India
Two men have been arrested with cannabis in the Manjakote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.
They were apprehended during a routine checking of vehicles at the Kalali Nadyal road.
The two men had tried to escape on their motorcycle, but were caught, the officials said.
Fourteen full and one half roll of cannabis, weighing 365 grams, were seized from Rafaqat Khan and Mohammad Ishfaq, they said.
A case has been registered at Manjakote police station against both of them and further investigation is ongoing, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- cannabis
- Kalali
- Rafaqat Khan
- Mohammad Ishfaq
- Manjakote
- Rajouri district
ALSO READ
BSF seizes 40 kg cannabis, prohibited cough syrup at India-Bangladesh border in Assam
Gibraltar nabs cannabis worth $18M after pursuit at sea
Aviation employees to be tested for drugs such as cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy: Draft DGCA rules
Three drug suppliers held in Delhi, cannabis worth over Rs 5.5 cr seized
BSF apprehends Bangladeshi nationals, seizes 19.5 kg cannabis at India-Bangladesh border