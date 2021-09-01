Left Menu

Man killed after auto-rickshaw overturns in Mumbai

The man fell on the road and received a major head injury, while the auto-rickshaw driver fled from the spot, the official said.Some passerby spotted the man lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police, who took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the official said.

A 28-year-old man was killed after an auto-rickshaw in which he was traveling overturned on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Yallappa Balappa Naik, hailing from Belgaum in Karnataka, was heading towards suburban Andheri when the accident took place around 5 am, an official from Vakola police station said, adding that the victim was working in the Army.

Naik, who had come to the city for some work, boarded an auto-rickshaw. However, its driver lost control over the wheels, following which the vehicle overturned near the Agripada bus stop on the Western Express Highway, he said. The man fell on the road and received a major head injury, while the auto-rickshaw driver fled from the spot, the official said.

Some passerby spotted the man lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police, who took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the official said. The police later examined the CCTV footage of the area and arrested the auto-rickshaw driver. The Vakola police registered a case against the vehicle driver under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 304-A (causing death by negligence), the official said.

