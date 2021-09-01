Law student shot at by unknown miscreants in UP
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-09-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 16:13 IST
- Country:
- India
A 24-year-old law student was shot at by two unknown miscreants here Wednesday, police said.
The incident took place on Athai road that falls under the Bhopa police station area when Surya was travelling on a bike from his village, Bhokaheri, to Muzaffarnagar.
Two miscreants shot him and he was rushed to a hospital, police said, adding efforts were on to identify and find the accused.
