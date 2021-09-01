Left Menu

CISF nabs man with US currency worth Rs 65.7L at Guwahati airport

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-09-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 19:20 IST
CISF nabs man with US currency worth Rs 65.7L at Guwahati airport
An Imphal-bound passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the airport here on Wednesday for allegedly trying to smuggle in US dollars worth Rs 65.70 lakh, a senior official of the force said.

The 25-year-old passenger was intercepted with USD 90,000 during security checks, and he was later handed over to the Customs authorities as he could not furnish a valid document for carrying the foreign currency, he said.

The value of the recovered currency is about Rs 65.70 lakh, the official said.

He said that the two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials, Sub Inspectors S K Singh and Dalip Kumar, who detected the hidden dollars have been given a reward of Rs 10,000 each by the force chief.

